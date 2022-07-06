Elders ditches SAP in favour of Dynamics 365

Viv Da Ros (Elders) Credit: Elders

Agribusiness Elders has tapped Publicis Sapient to design a digital modernisation program that will see it shift its workplace into Microsoft Azure.

The global business transformation company was tasked with advising Elders and leading its customer experience design and technology strategy, which will be underpinned by Microsoft Azure.

Elders currently runs IBM’s AS/400 as well as SAP’s ERP platforms but will move entirely to Microsoft as part of a five-year partnership.

First, Elders intends to replace its legacy SAP ERP with Dynamics 365 and deploy Microsoft 365 for 3,200 users. Elders’ SAP system has been supported by Rimini Street since August 2020.

The deal will see Elders use Microsoft’s E3 and E5 cyber security capabilities; expand access to Power BI and use Microsoft’s support across the portfolio.

“The selection of Microsoft Dynamics 365 is the result of in-depth strategy development to ensure we took a customer lens to capturing requirements for our new systems,” said Elders CIO Viv Da Ros. “Dynamics 365 was selected due to its ability to help us revolutionise our customer experience and embed analytics into core processes to help us make quicker, better-informed decisions through data.

“We were highly mindful of not recreating what we already have, but instead using this transformational opportunity to position Elders to take a holistic approach to future development opportunities.”

Microsoft claimed the use of Dynamics 365 will allow Elders to adopt flexible, open and scalable solutions, and rapidly integrate new acquisitions and products as required.

Microsoft Australia and New Zealand managing director Steven Worrall claimed the cloud migration will will “support Elders’ sustainability ambitions” as well as “streamline the integration of newly acquired businesses”.

The announcement comes just days after Microsoft said it would 'indefinitely' extend the terms of when cloud solution providers (CSPs) were required to switch over to its New Commerce Experience (NCE).

Initially, the software giant set out the date as 11 July as the end of auto-renewals for legacy CSP subscriptions.