Menu
Leader adds Milesight into IoT surveillance stack

Leader adds Milesight into IoT surveillance stack

Leader will have access to Milesight’s range of AIoT enabled surveillance cameras and 5G enabled routers.

Julia Talevski Julia Talevski (ARN)
Comments
Credit: Leader

South Australia-headquartered Leader has signed a distribution agreement with video surveillance vendor Milesight.

Through the agreement, Leader will have access to Milesight’s range of internet of things-enabled surveillance cameras and 5G enabled routers.

 “Leader has seen a dramatic increase in the demand for high-speed LTE connectivity solutions to serve enterprise, commercial and IoT markets,” Leader national enterprise and marketing manager, Ben Klason said. 

“Our partnership with Milesight will allow us to provide industry leading hardware to meet these requirements and will introduce smarter surveillance to the Australian market through Milesight’s CCTV security solutions.” 

Milesight channel manager Saya Wu said this new distribution relationship will see them leverage Leader’s strong network of resellers, their broad technical support expertise, and the ability to stock Milesight nationally from five warehouses, promising fast delivery to customers in all regions of Australia. 

“We believe Leader adds tremendous value to not only our relationship, but to their customers as well,” Wu said.

In May, Leader bolstered its VoIP portfolio in the form of Singaporean PBX appliance manufacturer and unified communications vendor Call4tel. 


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags leader computersMilesight

Events

ARN Innovation Awards 2022

Innovation Awards is the market-leading awards program for celebrating ecosystem innovation and excellence across the technology sector in Australia.

EDGE 2022

EDGE is the leading technology conference for business leaders in Australia and New Zealand, built on the foundations of collaboration, education and advancement.

Brand Post

Show Comments
 