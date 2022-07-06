Leader adds Milesight into IoT surveillance stack

Leader will have access to Milesight’s range of AIoT enabled surveillance cameras and 5G enabled routers.

Credit: Leader

South Australia-headquartered Leader has signed a distribution agreement with video surveillance vendor Milesight.

Through the agreement, Leader will have access to Milesight’s range of internet of things-enabled surveillance cameras and 5G enabled routers.

“Leader has seen a dramatic increase in the demand for high-speed LTE connectivity solutions to serve enterprise, commercial and IoT markets,” Leader national enterprise and marketing manager, Ben Klason said.

“Our partnership with Milesight will allow us to provide industry leading hardware to meet these requirements and will introduce smarter surveillance to the Australian market through Milesight’s CCTV security solutions.”

Milesight channel manager Saya Wu said this new distribution relationship will see them leverage Leader’s strong network of resellers, their broad technical support expertise, and the ability to stock Milesight nationally from five warehouses, promising fast delivery to customers in all regions of Australia.

“We believe Leader adds tremendous value to not only our relationship, but to their customers as well,” Wu said.

In May, Leader bolstered its VoIP portfolio in the form of Singaporean PBX appliance manufacturer and unified communications vendor Call4tel.