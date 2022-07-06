Menu
Data#3 joins WA govt hardware panel

Named as preferred supplier on WA Common User Arrangement panel for device hardware.

Data#3 general manager for Western Australia, Kingsley McGarrigle

Data#3 has been selected as a preferred supplier on Western Australia’s Common User Arrangement (CUA) panel for device hardware. 

The company is now one of a handful of suppliers that WA government agencies can contract to supply computing and mobile devices. 

As part of the contract, Data#3 will offer device hardware across a number of categories to public sector agencies, as well as ancillary services such as installation and disposal.   

According to Kingsley McGarrigle, state general manager for WA at Data#3, this marks the first time that Data#3 has been selected to sit on this panel since the company launched its WA office in 2007, sparking the publicly-listed integrator to pour more investment into the state.

“Our key differentiator is our approach. It reduces complexity and adds value by minimising total cost of ownership over the life of devices, accessories and mobile assets,” he said. “Our local team of specialists are dedicated to ensuring the WA Government achieves their business objectives and we look forward to working with them as part of this panel.” 

McGarrigle added Data#3 are also planning “significant investment locally” to facilitate the demand for warehousing, configuration and integration services. 

“Our aim is to further strengthen the supply chain so that WA businesses, government entities and corporate organisations can reduce costs while increasing efficiency,” he said. 


