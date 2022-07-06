Alloys bolsters AV portfolio with new LG partnership

Steps into the new digital signage category.

Alloys and LG launch new partnership Credit: Alloys

Alloys has inked a new partnership with LG to boost its AV portfolio as it further realises significant growth ambitions in the market.

This new partnership allows Alloys to distribute information display products including commercial TVs, and interactive flat panels, along with digital signage which is a new category for the distributor.

“The new partnership with LG demonstrates our commitment and growth in the AV space. Our specialist methodology and their market leading technology are a good fit for both organisations,” Alloys CEO Paul Harman said.

The benefits of this new partnership for resellers include the inclusion of digital signage solutions into the Alloys AV stack, and expedited freight and demo facilities with fully serviced branches in Victoria, NSW, Queensland and South Australia.

Alloys has also installed LG’s Video Wall solutions within its Melbourne and Sydney showrooms and will also include LG’s One:Quick Video Conferencing solution.

Alloys’ AV portfolio features the likes of Sony, BenQ, Panasonic, Epson, Screenbeam, Vogel’s, North Bayou and Elitescreens along side the rest of its distribution offering in HP, Canon, Fujifilm, Lexmark, Fujitsu, Kyocera, Formlabs, Makerbot and 2N.

LG information displays distribution manager Noe Efira said Alloys have a proven track record for value-add distribution, team work, and “demonstrate a winning spirit, all values which align perfectly with LG's core business principles.”

“We look forward to working closely alongside Alloys and help deliver the best possible customer experience for information displays in Australia.”



