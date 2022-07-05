Cloudera's Robert Yue moves to Tricentis

Takes on newly created role to help drive growth in the A/NZ region.

Robert Yue (Tricentis). Credit: Tricentis

Cloud testing platform Tricentis has continued to make strategic hires in the region after pinching Cloudera’s Robert Yue as its first Australia and New Zealand vice president.

In the newly created role, Yue will be responsible for driving the company’s expansion across Australia and New Zealand, as well as developing its regional go-to-market strategy.

Yue maintains more than 20 years of extensive sales and management experience and joins Tricentis from Cloudera where he was A/NZ vice president and managing director.

Previously he worked with Apptio and has also held business and technology leadership positions at companies such as Jive, SuccessFactors, Hewlett Packard and Mercury Interactive.

“As we further accelerate our growth and investment in the A/NZ region, Robert will be focused on expanding our presence and assisting our customers on their continuous testing journey,” recently appointed Tricentis Asia Pacific and Japan vice president Damien Wong said. “Robert has extensive experience in this market, and our customers will benefit from his impressive expertise and knowledge.

“We look forward to supporting him as he works with our customers to accelerate their digital transformation.”

Yue said he had spotted many opportunities across Australia and New Zealand for growth. “I am looking forward to working with our customers and partners and helping them achieve positive business outcomes,” he added.



