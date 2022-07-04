inTechnology brings Spok to Asia Pacific

Spok lets users access information from devices and systems such as electronic medical records and patient monitors.

Mark Winter (InTechnology Distribution) Credit: inTechnology Distribution

inTechnology Distribution has inked an Asia Pacific distribution partnership with healthcare communications specialist vendor, Spok.

US-based Spok aims to enable hospitals to access information from devices and systems such as electronic medical records and patient monitors, and prioritise information so clinicians and others know what to act on, when they get it, with the right people.

“We have seen a dramatic increase in the number of clinical communication and Real Time Location Systems (RTLS) projects post-COVID. This has created some very lucrative opportunities for our channel partners looking to expand their business into this space,” inTechnology CEO, Mark Winter said.

Spok Holdings CEO Vincent Kelly said inTechnology’s healthcare industry expertise will help expand its reach into the Asia Pacific market.

“We believe that inTechnology and its partner network will enhance our ability to provide meaningful outcomes for our clients in the region,” he said.

“inTechnology Distribution’s ability to provide pre/post-sales support, implementation services, and a 24/7 support desk made it a perfect distribution partner for Spok. We were looking for a true value-added distribution partnership, and we have found that in the team at inTechnology Distribution.”

In February, inTechnology added global networking vendor Milesight IoT to its Australian portfolio.

Founded in 2011, Milesite provides LoRaWAN-based hardware for internet of things (IoT) networks and, as ARN understands, previously operated as direct-to-channel.



