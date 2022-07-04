Menu
inTechnology brings Spok to Asia Pacific

inTechnology brings Spok to Asia Pacific

Spok lets users access information from devices and systems such as electronic medical records and patient monitors.

Julia Talevski Julia Talevski (ARN)
Comments
Mark Winter (InTechnology Distribution)

Mark Winter (InTechnology Distribution)

Credit: inTechnology Distribution

inTechnology Distribution has inked an Asia Pacific distribution partnership with healthcare communications specialist vendor, Spok.

US-based Spok aims to enable hospitals to access information from devices and systems such as electronic medical records and patient monitors, and prioritise information so clinicians and others know what to act on, when they get it, with the right people.

“We have seen a dramatic increase in the number of clinical communication and Real Time Location Systems (RTLS) projects post-COVID. This has created some very lucrative opportunities for our channel partners looking to expand their business into this space,” inTechnology CEO, Mark Winter said. 

Spok Holdings CEO Vincent Kelly said inTechnology’s healthcare industry expertise will help expand its reach into the Asia Pacific market.

“We believe that inTechnology and its partner network will enhance our ability to provide meaningful outcomes for our clients in the region,” he said. 

“inTechnology Distribution’s ability to provide pre/post-sales support, implementation services, and a 24/7 support desk made it a perfect distribution partner for Spok. We were looking for a true value-added distribution partnership, and we have found that in the team at inTechnology Distribution.”

In February, inTechnology added global networking vendor Milesight IoT to its Australian portfolio. 

Founded in 2011, Milesite provides LoRaWAN-based hardware for internet of things (IoT) networks and, as ARN understands, previously operated as direct-to-channel.  



Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags inTechnology Distribution

Events

ARN Innovation Awards 2022

Innovation Awards is the market-leading awards program for celebrating ecosystem innovation and excellence across the technology sector in Australia.

EDGE 2022

EDGE is the leading technology conference for business leaders in Australia and New Zealand, built on the foundations of collaboration, education and advancement.

Brand Post

Show Comments
 