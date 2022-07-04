TAS rebrands to Experteq

Comes almost two years after TAS acquired the workforce mobility services provider.

TAS CEO Shane Baker Credit: TAS

Sydney-based cloud solutions and services provider TAS is rebranding itself as Experteq as it attempts to “modernise the traditional managed services provider model”.

The rebrand, effective 1 September, comes two years after TAS acquired fellow Sydney-based cloud, virtualisation and workforce mobility services provider Experteq.

According to TAS, the new name and logo will reinforce Experteq’s professional services capabilities in what is a “significant milestone in the history of the companies coming together”.

“We live in changing times, and while some things never change – like our commitment to being a trusted partner to our customers – we also embrace change as a constant and the decision to change our name is a nod to this,” TAS CEO Shane Baker said.

“We are proud of the rich heritage of the two brands and the new visual logo reflects this with a tick motif, signifying the trust our clients have put in us over the last 30-plus years. We will continue to be a trusted partner for companies in highly regulated sectors and will help them to navigate through the constantly changing business landscape.”

TAS also claimed that the branding shift will enable it to approach the clients’ main pain points through a “consultative model with a combination of professional and managed services”.

In doing so, it intends to “optimise, manage and secure every organisation’s IT systems so companies can stay relevant and successfully meet their changing needs in an increasingly dynamic global operating environment”.

TAS, which was founded in 1989, had been working with Experteq for more than a year across several projects before bringing it under the TAS umbrella in 2020.

TAS recently boosted its own headcount through the appointments of Insight Enterprises’ Patrick Murphy as its new chief commercial officer (CCO) and former Optus and Brennan IT talent William Lam as group innovation director.