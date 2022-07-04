MYOB powers through M&A spree with GT Business Solutions buy

Kim Clarke (MYOB) Credit: MYOB

Melbourne-based business and accounting software vendor MYOB has acquired Sydney-based GT Business Solutions as it continues to ramp up its direct sales and support capability.

GT was founded in 2001 and specialises in installing and consulting on Greentree, Sage, CBA and QlikView software.

According to MYOB, the deal will boost its position in the mid-market ERP space, while bolstering MYOB’s own Greentree sales capability.

GT Business Solutions founder and director Mark Gould said the acquisition offers its customers the opportunity to benefit from MYOB’s recent investment in specialist service and support for Greentree.

“When I started the business, our vision was to provide the best service and help our customers get the most out of their software solutions to grow their business, and this vision hasn’t changed,” he said.

“I’m excited for our customers and our employees to get direct access to the teams behind the development of Greentree, while they continue to grow the strong relationships they’ve forged to date,” he said.

Gould will now join MYOB as a contractor to "support elements of the integration plan".

The acquisition forms part of MYOB’s on strategy of buying software partners in order to pivot towards a direct sales focus and support.

Last year, the company bought GreatSoft, Star Business Solutions, Nimbus and Tall Emu, the latter in a dual acquisition.

“We know that number one priority for Australian mid-market businesses this year is an investment in technology to run their businesses – and of this group, more than a third have their radar set specifically to improving their ERP solutions,” said MYOB GM for enterprise Kim Clarke.

“As we continue to battle rough economic waters, realising growth ambitions and securing success will come down to being ahead of the curve. Having the right digital solutions in place plays a huge role in this and we’re committed to building a channel with our partners that will help mid-market businesses across a range of industries, get their hands on the solutions and support they need.”