Ingram Micro to distribute smart building vendor PlaceOS in Australia

Adds to Ingram Micro's internet-of-things repertoire

Brett Armstrong (Ingram Micro)

Ingram Micro has signed a distribution agreement with integration platform PlaceOS for the Australian market. 

Founded in 2008, Sydney-based PlaceOS is a platform that integrates with devices, building systems, software systems and user interfaces in a building or tenancy in order to drive user experiences and space analytics. 

PlaceOS will now be available to Ingram Micro Australia’s independent software vendor (ISV) network, especially those looking to create new smart space solutions. 

PlaceOS COO Shane Boseley said the partnership with Ingram Micro would enable the company to grow through the channel via the distributor’s go-to-market strategy and “execution at scale”. 

“Our complementary relationship with Ingram Micro and its large reseller and ISV partner network drive ecosystem advantage ensuring that we collectively provide more value together for our customers,” he added. 

Brett Armstrong, Ingram Micro’s director of Advanced & Specialty Solutions, meanwhile said the partnership would help the distributor strengthen its internet-of-things offerings and solutions.  

“Emerging technology remains strong, the addition of PlaceOS expands our portfolio and enhances our ability to provide our channel partners with best-in-class solutions that are designed to solve business problems and simplify the complex Emerging Technology landscape," he said. 

Ingram Micro recently also signed deals with software vendor CT4, Bitdefender, while also bolstering its cyber security offerings.


