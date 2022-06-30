FSG bags $25M services contract with Kestrel Coal

Andrew Roberts (FSG) Credit: FSG

Rural and regional telecommunications carrier Field Solutions Group (FSG) has scored a five-year contract with Kestrel Coal worth up to $25 million.

The publicly listed company was awarded the exclusive enterprise managed desktop, network and general IT services for Kestrel Coal's mine in Emerald, Queensland.

Broken down, the managed network and managed services are worth $12 million while additional IT and procurement services will give a further $13 million. Services will be delivered from Emerald, Hobart and Brisbane.

FSG has provided connectivity services to Kestrel Coal for three years. The latter has operated the Emerald mine since 2018 when it took over management from Rio Tinto.

The win comes eight months after FSG acquired Hobart-based IT hosting infrastructure and telecommunications services provider TasmaNet for $13 million.

According to FSG CEO Andrew Roberts, the acquisition has bolstered FSG’s existing capability to deliver enterprise grade managed and cloud services.

“The skills and experience gained have enabled us to offer a much wider and deeper set of managed services and cloud products to the market across our extensive regional telecommunications network,” he said.

“The award of this enterprise contract to FSG validates and reinforces our strategy to build infrastructure and deploy full-time resources into rural, regional and remote Australia.”

Roberts added FSG is pursuing mining services contracts in central Queensland and across Australia, saying it will be a key focus for FSG to deploy its own infrastructure and services.

