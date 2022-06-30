Logicalis Australia unveils centralised sales structure with Lisa Fortey at its helm

Lisa Fortey (Logicalis Australia) Credit: Logicalis Australia

Logicalis Australia has streamlined its sales organisational structure as it pursues an outcomes-focused customer strategy.

The restructuring sees Lisa Fortey promoted from her dual roles of enterprise and Victoria manager to the newly created position of national sales manager.

Fortey has been with Logicalis Australia – then Thomas Duryea – since 2004 when she joined the IT services provider from Data#3.

Under the new structure, Logicalis’ sales team will all report to Fortey, having previously reported to state sales managers.

However, as part of Logicalis Australia’s new outcomes-focused sell cycle, the sales team will all be focused on key market segments spanning government, education, health, enterprise financial services and insurance (FSI) and commercial, the latter of which accounts for mid-market customers.

The restructuring has led to the loss of one role – that of the NSW sales manager.

“Through the establishment of industry-focused sales teams, our talented team is better positioned to meet the increasing challenges our customers face and seize opportunities that come with taking a cloud-first approach,” she said.

“It also means we are better aligned with our strategic partners, and I believe it showcases our expertise and experience to the market. I could not be more excited to work with our brilliant team in helping our customers architect the change they need in their business.”

Now joining the senior leadership team, Fortey will report to CEO Anthony Woodward, who took over the top role from Michael Chanter at the beginning of 2021.

Speaking to ARN, Woodward said the restructuring was a “big change” for the company, but it would make the business more agile and streamlined.

On Fortey’s appointment, he said in a statement: “Lisa’s leadership experience and customer focus, along with her strong vendor relationships is why she is considered a trusted advisor in our industry.

“The new sales team structure under Lisa’s leadership is well-positioned to continue to help our customers accelerate their digital-first aspirations and meet our ambitious growth targets.”