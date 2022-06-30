Pax8 adds Exclaimer to Australian cloud portfolio

First cloud distribution for the email signature management vendor within Australia.

Ryan Walsh (Pax8) Credit: Pax8

Cloud commerce marketplace Pax8 has added email signature management vendor Exclaimer to its global portfolio, bringing its solutions to Australia.



Through the agreement, Pax8 will provide Exclaimer’s products worldwide, which include Signature Management Cloud, offering email signature designs with banners and social media links, and Signature Marketing Cloud, which claims to provide a digital advertising channel within emails.

Additionally, Exclaimer also offers its Signature Feedback Power Up and Signature Appointments Power Up solutions, which provide feedback and scheduling capabilities, respectively.

Through the agreement, Pax8 claims this is the first cloud distribution for Exclaimer within Australia.

"Email signatures enable more brand awareness, standardisation and scale across the business," said Ryan Walsh, COO at Pax8.

"Through the partnership with Exclaimer, we are enabling partners to leverage innovative cloud marketing tools and add the solutions into their technology stacks.”

Marco Costa, CEO at Exclaimer, added that his business looks forward to building a long-term relationship with Pax8.

“We’re thrilled to enter into a partnership with Pax8, who realises the potential businesses can unlock through harnessing email signatures,” he said.

The introduction of Exclaimer to Pax8’s portfolio comes as it entered the Australian distribution space in April, with the local team including Chris Sharp as senior vice president, James Bergl as vice president of business development and Tracy Lacewell as vice president of sales.