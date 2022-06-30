Hosted Network launches Perth public cloud

Ben Town (Hosted Network) Credit: IDG

Hosted Network has launched a new public cloud offering for managed services providers (MSP) in Western Australia, leveraging NextDC’s data centre.

According to Hosted Network, the launch would give Perth MSPs the “advantage” of locally run infrastructure with lower latencies rather if they ran workloads from the east coast.

Hosted Network also claimed it will offer free migration assistance to ease the transition of workloads coming from east coast or from another cloud provider, as well as 24/7 support.

Additionally, Hosted Network is set to launch a new public cloud service in Brisbane. Currently, the wholesale cloud and telco provider has existing public cloud offerings in New South Wales and Victoria.

“Everything that we do at Hosted Network is based on partner feedback,” said Hosted Network CEO Ben Town. “Speaking with our Western Australian partners, we recognised a gap in our offering.

“With the launch of our Perth-based public cloud, we can now deliver the same benefits that our east coast partners enjoy, such as high performance, on-demand infrastructure with low latency and our top-notch support.”

At the end of 2020, Hosted Network upgraded its entire core offering with Juniper Networks to provide a new offering to its MSPs. The white-label cloud service provider switched to Juniper’s MX204 Universal Routing Platform.