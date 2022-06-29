Fortinet appoints former QLD Ed CISO to oversee security

Steven Woodhouse (Fortinet) Credit: Fortinet

Fortinet has appointed its first field chief information security officer (CISO) for Australia in the form of Steven Woodhouse.

Woodhouse previously was CISO and executive director – enterprise technology services for the Queensland Education Department and has also held the role of CIO at NSW Land Registry Services.

In his new role, he will be tasked with helping customers understand and address their cyber security pain points and how to address them.

“Fortinet offers technology that works together through its security fabric to achieve a strong security outcome for organisations,” Woodhouse said.

“Additionally, Fortinet has an attractive culture and is on a massive growth trajectory, which makes it a very appealing organisation to join. There are significant cyber security challenges for organisations, from ransomware running rife to the significant movement and lack of control of the edge brought on by a hybrid working environment.”

Jon McGettigan, regional director of Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific Islands at Fortinet, said Woodhouse’s experience would mean he brings a “unique perspective” to customers’ cyber security issues.

“Steven has the leadership and management skills coupled with the experience to propel business transformation for customers in Australia,” McGettigan added.

Fortinet recently launched a new technical assistance centre (TAC) in Sydney, which is designed to provide local support and clear escalation paths for Australian customers as well as forming part of Fortinet’s “follow-the-sun support” globally.