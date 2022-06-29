Fortude builds up cloud for Sutton Tools

Moved away from its Movex/Infor M3 on-premises environment and towards Infor’s M3 CloudSuite.

Jarrod Kinchington (Infor) Credit: Supplied

Infor global partner Fortude has migrated power tool accessory vendor Sutton Tools to the cloud from its 20-year-old on-premises environment.

According to the software vendor, Fortude guided Sutton Tools away from its Movex/Infor M3 on-premises environment and towards Infor’s M3 CloudSuite.

“Sutton Tools is an iconic Australian success story and Infor is proud to be entrusted yet again to help steer the company to greater heights,” added Jarrod Kinchington, vice president and managing director at Infor Australia/New Zealand.

“With Infor, Sutton Tools have found the best enterprise-grade cloud solution that’s purpose-built for its state-of-the-art production processes to consistently deliver supply chain excellence and drive business success into the future.”

Peter Sutton, managing director of Sutton Tools, said the main benefit of the new system was improvements in business uptime reliability, with the project exceeding his expectations.

“The efficiencies alone and to also be able to leverage Infor Mongoose and Infor ION across the business, allowed us to re-focus on the actual software than the hardware,” he said.

“The readiness assessment was an invaluable part of the process. It highlighted functionality we would gain with the project, but more importantly identified areas for some quick wins.

“Employees adapted very quickly. I can be anywhere in the world and I’m up and running with full oversight of the company operations. During COVID-19, the ease of (remote) access has been invaluable.”

He also claimed the project was responsible for savings in the hundreds of thousands of dollars, which has been “significant” for the business.

In addition, Sutton said stress has been reduced within Sutton Tools’ IT team with the platform applying automatic upgrades, freeing up time for business and productivity-improving tasks.