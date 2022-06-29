Cairns' AirBridge Networks appoints new GM

L-R: Jordan Morris, AirBridge Networks founder Douglas Stephens, James Hughes (AirBridge Networks) Credit: AirBridge Networks

AirBridge Networks has made two high-level appointments as it handles what the company refers to as its “next stage of unmatched growth”.



The Cairns-based networking vendor and services provider has promoted Jordan Morris from his role as senior technical sales executive to general manager.

AirBridge Networks also appointed James Hughes as business development executive, hiring him from The Business Centre in Cairns.

The appointments come as AirBridge experiences unspecified “aggressive year-on-year growth”.



AirBridge claimed Morris initially joined the company due to its commitment to “building strong customer relationships”.

Promoted into the position after two months at AirBridge, Morris also spent nearly four years at Telstra and had a six-month stint at EdgeIoT.

"The customer base is very strong and the products and services are unique. AirBridge Networks strives to produce excellence in everything they do,” Morris said.



"It's such an exciting company to join. We are removing the limitations created by the lack of connectivity and providing vital internet access to communities who previously couldn't get it."

Meanwhile, Hughes references the "diverse range of solutions at AirBridge" as a selling point for his move to the company.

"It will be rewarding and exciting to utilise our industry-leading resources and the opportunity to think outside the box attracted me to join the team," he said.



