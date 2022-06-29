Microsoft celebrates Aussie channel at global awards

More than 3,900 Microsoft partners from over 126 countries submitted nominations.

Rachel Bondi (Microsoft) wins the WIICTA D&I Champion (Individual - Vendor) Award in 2021 Credit: ARN / IDG

The Australia and New Zealand channel has seen its best year yet at the Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards, scooping five awards and 14 finalists.

The 2022 awards saw more than 3,900 Microsoft partners from over 126 countries nominating themselves, with 58 awards given out to reward partner excellence in cloud to edge technologies, entrepreneurial spirit and social impact.

EY Australia was chosen as Microsoft’s Partner of the Year for Australia due to a combination of its diversity initiatives, Document Intelligence Platform and artificial intelligence solution to monitor water drainage and vegetation growth using satellite imagery.

Data#3 won the gong for Device Partner Distributor/Reseller of the Year for its 53 per cent year-on-year growth in PC sales and the establishment of a Surface sales team.

“For an Australian company to be recognised by Microsoft on the global stage is a huge achievement," said Data#3 CEO and managing director, Laurence Baynham.

"Our continued growth and investment in Microsoft, combined with our synchronised strategies, ensures customers are maximising the value they can extract from their Microsoft technology. It is particularly pleasing that our DaaS is seen a world leader."

Engage Squared claimed the Employee Experience award in the Modern Work category, having completed 232 projects for 136 clients over the past 12 months. The Melbourne-based company was described as being Microsoft’s number one Teams partner in Australia.

Brisbane’s Myriad Technologies won the Defence and Intelligence award in the Industry category for its Secure Search and Information Exchange (S2IX).

S2IX uses several Microsoft technologies, including Azure, PowerBI, Office 365 and SharePoint, as well as third-party tools, to help digitally transform defence organisations,

On the corporate social responsibility (CSR) front, Barhead Solutions won the Community Response award in the Social Impact category due to its work with NSW Police to develop an application called RISEUP, which streamlines police and case workers’ engagement with disaffected and at-risk youth.

"Barhead are delighted to be recognised for our ongoing community involvement," said Amanda Stenson, Barhead’s head of Not-for-Profit.

"We are committed to working on initiatives that create impact through the creative implementation of Microsoft technologies. It is a privilege to work with these organisations and provide immediate and measurable benefit through our solutions."

Meanwhile, global partner Modis, which has several offices in Australia, took home the Inclusion Changemaker award in the Social Impact category.



Modis won the award for its Yarning app, which is intended improve communication between law enforcement officers in Western Australia and Aboriginal communities across the state using Microsoft’s Power Platform.

“Winning the Microsoft Inclusion Changemaker Partner Award is an amazing recognition and testament to our ability to provide innovative solutions to complex problems," said Peter Hawkins, Interim SVP of Modis Australia.

"The impact yarning has had in helping to achieve inclusion across indigenous communities is something that I am incredibly proud of. This is another milestone and success for our 13-year partnership with Microsoft showing when we work together we can provide innovative and tangible solutions to empower people and communities and create positive change.”

On the other side of the Tasman, Defend was named Microsoft’s Partner of the Year for New Zealand.

“I’m so proud to be celebrating the success of Microsoft’s A/NZ partner community. Their unwavering commitment to deliver impactful solutions for customers is truly inspiring,” said Rachel Bondi, Microsoft Australia and New Zealand chief partner officer.

“I look forward to continuing our relationship with these incredible organisations as they drive a stronger innovation agenda in Australia, New Zealand and across the globe.”