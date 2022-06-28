Advent One snaps up Layer 8 Networks to bolster hybrid cloud

Layer 8 meanwhile is expected to benefit from sales and marketing support, as well as access to Advent One’s customer portfolio.

Managed services provider (MSP) Advent One has acquired Layer 8 Networks to bolster its hybrid cloud offering.



Acquired for an unknown sum, the two companies have previously worked together on multiple enterprise-sized projects, with Layer 8 providing network support to the infrastructure and cloud teams at Advent One.

Jon Ossip, Advent One CEO, said the acquisition will improve the MSP’s technological capabilities, particularly in the hybrid cloud space.

Meanwhile, Layer 8’s team is expected to benefit from sales and marketing support, as well as gaining access to Advent One’s customer portfolio.

“Our vision is to be a leader of hybrid cloud provisioning which includes having expertise across infrastructure, automation, cloud architecture and network security,” Ossip said.

“Network architecture and a resilient network security infrastructure is the backbone of high-performing hybrid cloud environments. As technology changes, and the cyber security threat surface expands, organisations will become increasingly reliant on their hybrid cloud environments to enable them to scale in a safe and secure way.

“As the backbone, the network and its security then become a critical area of importance and innovation.”

Meanwhile, Ben Brockliss, Layer 8 director, said the deal will give networking service provider improved coverage across cloud, infrastructure and hybrid cloud services “without having to pivot our commercial direction”.

“Over the years we have developed several joint customers with Advent One, and we have complemented each other well. Our cultural values align, and we both have a strong ethos of delivering quality work in good time. Our potential together is very exciting,” he said.

Last year, Layer 8 Networks was involved in a project with the Australian Genome Research Facility (AGRF), with it announcing in June last year it had updated the not-for-profit genomic services provider’s backup system from tapes to Cloudian's HyperStore solution.

A month later, Advent One celebrated 21 years of business, saying at the time that it would not knock back the chance of acquisitions to gain a foothold in the market.

“The real key is we need to grow in Perth, Brisbane, Sydney [and] Canberra, and it’s very hard to grow without local knowledge, so small companies in those states would make a lot of sense,” said founder Robert Bassat at the time.