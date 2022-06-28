HPE honours global and APAC partner award winners

Credit: Dreamstime

Hewlett Packard Enterprise has recognised global and Asia Pacific partners during its Partner Growth Summit.

Winners were awarded in recognition of exceptional results in financial performance, innovative solutions and meaningful business results.

Spark New Zealand took home a double win as HPE Global Service Provider of the Year for 2022 and for the Asia Pacific region. Infosys also picked up two awards, as HPE Global System Integrator of the Year 2022 and for the Asia Pacific region as well.

HPE Global Distributor of the Year 2022 was given to TD Synnex, while Ingram Micro Asia Pacific took home HPE Distributor of the Year 2022 for the Asia Pacific region.

HPE GreenLake Ecosystem Partner of the Year 2022 went to Nutanix and Equinix won HPE GreenLake Momentum Partner of the Year 2022. In addition, HPE Global Technology Partner of the Year 2022 was handed to VMware.

“We continue to reward partner alignment to our strategy and the winners have been selected from across the ecosystem for their performance, commitment, innovation and growth,” HPE worldwide head of partner sales George Hope said.

“We are celebrating these achievements with gratitude for the ongoing partnerships, collaboration and joint successes we’ve seen over the past year.”

Hope said partners were key to its ongoing strategy. The vendor's second quarter results for its latest financial year showed total HPE revenue rose 1.5 per cent year-over-year to US$6.7 billion, with Hope highlighting partners were responsible for more than half of that.

“We continue to reward partners based on their alignment to our strategy through our partner program,” he added.