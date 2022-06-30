Damian Zammit leaves Logicalis

Damian Zammit (Logicalis) Credit: Logicalis Australia

After 12 years with Logicalis Australia, services director Damian Zammit has decided to depart.

Zammit started his career initially for Thomas Duryea in 2010, prior to the company being acquired by Logicalis in 2015, witnessing it morph from 40 to more than 300 employees.

Zammit said it has been a phenomenal journey which saw him rise through the ranks to the general manager’s post in 2017 and the services director role in 2021.

“It has been a phenomenal journey and I have enjoyed building the business up over the years,” he said. “I've achieved everything that I wanted to at Logicalis and have made many friendships along the way. I know that I'm leaving the business in a stronger position than it was when I started. The business is in a great direction with a strategy aligned to the market’s needs.”

During his tenure, he was recognised in 2018 ARN Emerging Leaders and was awarded Management Excellence in the 2019 ARN Innovation Awards.

Logicalis general manager of consulting and advisory Naveen Shettar will become acting director of services from 1 July, with a review of this position expected later in the year.

Some of the key lessons Zammit learnt during his time with Logicalis were centred on customer service and experience, effectively managing teams to make them feel connected with the business and partnering with the right vendors and organisations.

“Making sure customers have an exceptional experience and achieve their desired outcomes has been our strongest pursuit," he said. "This is supported by Logicalis’ technical excellence ensuring that we can achieve what our customers are trying to do in their environments and take them on their transformation journey."

Logicalis Australia CEO Anthony Woodward said he is keen to watch Zammit's next career step progress.

“Damian progressed from engineer to the top of the ranks in the services organization, cutting a rapid career path,” Woodward said. “He’ll be sorely missed, but I’m very supportive of him making a great career move.”

Woodward said he was heavily focused on Logicalis’ transformational change which has already gained great traction in the market.

“We now have Global Lifecycle Services in four spheres of cloud, security, connectivity and digital workplace and we’re continuing to evolve those as we go forward,” he added.



