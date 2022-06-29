HPE expands the pool of GreenLake services

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) has added new cloud services for GreenLake and enhancements to the platform.

Advancements to the platform include enhanced security, a new developer portal and developer tools, and deeper capabilities to manage assets and workloads at scale.

The new HPE GreenLake for Private Cloud Enterprise was also released and provides an automated, flexible, scalable, and enterprise-grade private cloud.

Built for both cloud-native and traditional applications, HPE Private Cloud Enterprise includes modular infrastructure and software and supports the deployment of bare metal, virtual machines, and container workloads.

It is delivered with enterprise-grade SLAs, covering the full lifecycle, including installation, provisioning, firmware updates, maintenance, operations, hardware, growth planning, and support.

Featuring an open platform for both cloud-native and traditional applications, HPE Private Cloud Enterprise is also built for DevOps and automation, meaning it can be programmatically provisioned, configured and scaled.

HPE SVP and general manager of GreenLake cloud services, Vishal Lall said the new service reimagines the way private cloud experiences have worked.

“It's automated, flexible, modular, can be defined for certain workloads, it’s pay as you go and it's for cloud native containers as well as legacy workloads like virtual machines,” he said. “We provide an SLA-based approach so from a customer perspective, they let HPE take the risk of managing it and providing uptime.”

In the second quarter of 2022, HPE GreenLake reported annualised revenue run-rate (ARR) of US$829 million with triple digit as-a-service orders growth for the third consecutive quarter.

There are more than 1600 customers from more than 50 countries using the GreenLake platform including the likes of Woolworths, Patrick Terminals, Globe Telecom and Auckland Transport.

Lall said customer retention of about 96 per cent reflected the value proposition of the platform.

“We have over 70 services and from a hybrid cloud perspective that gives you a sense of the rich ecosystem of services that we have built over time,” Lall said.

HPE also unveiled multiple cloud services including HPE GreenLake for Data Fabric, which is a managed service that contains an analytic-ready data fabric for hybrid environments and HPE GreenLake for Hyperconverged Infrastructure (HCI) that provides cloud operations with a SaaS-based interface to simplify virtual machines (VMs) and infrastructure management in a hybrid cloud environment.

HPE GreenLake for Block Storage, terming it the industry’s first block storage as-a-service (STaaS), promising to deliver 100 per cent data availability built on a cloud operational model.

The new STaaS offerings include general-purpose service tiers where customers can leverage a cost-optimised storage service for general-purpose workloads including small-sized virtual environments, and mixed/secondary storage workloads

Other GreenLake services released includeDisaster Recovery; Backup and Recovery and Compute Ops Management.

Cloud services for specific industry-verticals were also revealed based on partnerships and integrations with domain specific ISVs and included HPE GreenLake for Payments, which delivers end-to-end, pay-per-use payments service and HPE GreenLake with FIS Ethos is a real-time custom data platform that delivers intelligent engagement analytics.

New updates to the platform will be generally available in September 2022.

“Three years ago, at HPE Discover, HPE committed to delivering our entire portfolio as a service by 2022,” HPE CEO and president, Antonio Neri said. “At our first in-person HPE Discover since 2019, I am proud to say that not only have we delivered on that commitment, but we have also become a new company in the process.

“HPE GreenLake is now the de facto platform for hybrid cloud and private cloud, and our industry-leading catalog of cloud services enable organisations to drive data-first modernisation for all their workloads, from edge to cloud. The innovations unveiled today further build on our vision to provide the market with an unmatched platform to unleash innovation and transformation.”

Julia Talevski travelled to HPE Discover in Las Vegas as a guest of HPE.