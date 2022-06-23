DC Two scores $1M Vic co-location contract

Also looks to expand operations into the Victorian site's data centre module owned by LMS Energy.

Credit: DC Two

Publicly listed DC Two has signed a co-location contract that is expected to generate $1 million in revenue at its upcoming modular data centre site in Victoria.



The customer, Ausmt Energy, is set to purchase an estimated 763kw of power over a 12-month period from the data centre’s initial 800kw, starting from the third quarter of this calendar year.

DC Two will provide floor space, empty racks, power, cooling, internet connectivity and day-to-day equipment, hardware and support, while Ausmt will provide and manage its own servers and equipment.

“This is another great milestone for the company, as we continue to see strong demand from customers for our low-cost, eco-friendly regional data centre services,” said DC Two managing director Blake Burton.

The Victorian data centre site, which is scheduled to open in July, is located behind a biogas site owned by energy provider LMS Energy and includes two data centre modules – one owned by DC Two and the other by LMS.

“With both modules already built and being installed on-site, they will require limited capital expenditure moving forward while providing a stable, predictable revenue stream for the company,” Burton said.

“We will now aim to sell the remaining capacity in our 800kw module, and secure an agreement to sell space in LMS Energy’s module, which could lead to further recurring revenue from the Victoria site.”

When the site is completed, capacity is expected to increase to 1.2MW. Additionally, DC Two is looking to access and sell space in LMS’ module, as well as secure an operations and maintenance agreement with the energy provider to be paid a fee to manage its data centre requirements.