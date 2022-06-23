archTIS lands $7M Defence contract

Daniel Lai (ArchTis) Credit: ArchTis

Publicly listed information security provider archTIS has landed a $7 million deal with the Australian Department of Defence for securing information collaboration across the agency.

This marks the largest deal archTIS has landed to date and expands on the existing deployment of its Kojensi product, a multi-government certified platform for secure access, as well as the agency’s use of NC Protect in the Defence Information Environment (DIE).



The total value comes up to $7.03 million with $3.44 million in recurring revenue payable over a two year period along with services, support and hardware contracts worth $3.6 million, payable on delivery.

“We are pleased to close the largest sale in the company’s history for $7.03 million. Over the past 18 months we have been actively targeting global difference agencies and the broader defence industry due to their compelling need to secure highly sensitive information,” archTIS managing director and CEO Daniel Lai said.

“This target market strongly aligns with the unique value proposition our products offer. Kojensi and NC Protect are filling a critical need for zero-trust information security in the well-funded, Defence and intelligence market, and the industries that support them.”

The contract commences from 23 June 2022 until 30 June 2024.

The deal follows on from archTIS’ participation in the KPMG Consortium which was awarded Tranche 1 of the OneDefence Data Program, where archTIS is brining its data security architecture to the table.

“The recent sale to Australian Defence continues to drive our high-gross margin licensing strategy of more predictable, low-churn ARR [annual recurring revenue]. This sale alone will drive significant revenue into FY23 and beyond,” archTIS global COO Kurt Mueffelmann said.

Last year archTIS acquired assets from Sydney-headquartered security vendor Cipherpoint’s European software division for at least $1.4 million in cash.

The assets include the intellectual property to Cipherpoint’s SharePoint protection product cp.Protect and data discovery and classification platform cp.Discover, as well as certain customer contracts and its sales and development staff in Heilbronn, Germany.

Existing customers of the Cipherpoint customers, according to archTIS, include DHL, Bank of Finland, California State University, Arthur J Gallagher, US DARPA, Singapore Power, Singapore Tote and Acronym Media.