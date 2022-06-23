Ingram Micro bolsters cyber security capabilities

Rod Lazarus (Ingram Micro) Credit: Ingram Micro

Ingram Micro has ramped up its Australian cyber security offerings for partners via a new unit dubbed the ‘Cybersecurity Practice Builder’.

Launched in partnership with the vendors Microsoft, Sophos, Proofpoint, Bitdefender and Sky-High Security, the division combines technology, expertise, professional services, training into a single offering.

The idea behind the practice builder is to allow resellers to “rapidly establish and grow their own information security practice”.

“One of the major issues we face in Australia isn’t a shortage of the necessary technology for protecting against cyberthreats, but a shortage of skilled people,” said Ingram Micro head of cyber security Rod Lazarus.

“With the Cybersecurity Practice Builder program, we’re building capacity with the support of our vendors, offering training, certification, sales and technical enablement rather than merely shipping product.”

The distributor will offer access to its cyber security team, including solution architects, professional services, business development support and product managers.

Services available for partner resale also include penetration testing, security advisory offerings, virtual CISO, threat modelling and strategy guidance, among others.

“In addition, Ingram Micro runs white-labelled ‘eyesight reports’ in our partners’ customer environments, reporting back on their exposure and providing protect and response remedy roadmaps,” added Lazarus.

“This helps the end user understand their security posture and supports the reseller in taking the necessary actions to effectively mitigate commonly faced threats."

Under the program, partners can earn rewards for building their cyber security practice that will help towards certification and capacity building, the distributor claimed.

“With this program, we’re putting together all the elements required for effective protection and making it easier for all our partners to get into this business,” Ingram Micro Cloud sales manager Adam Smith said.

“Protecting your customers should be an integral part of complete IT solution delivery – and Cybersecurity Practice Builder guides the way towards creating proven competency.”

Ingram Micro also recently upped its partner technology training by partnering with Pluralsight to offer partners skill development plans for cloud initiatives.

The global distributor will now offer Pluralsight certified services to its network of independent software vendors, value-added resellers and managed service providers via its Cloud Marketplace.