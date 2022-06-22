NBN Co offers Smart Places for new developments

One pilot program in Googong, NSW, has been successful in its smart cities deployment.

Tim Corby (Peet) Credit: Peet

NBN Co has expanded its wholesale broadband access network offerings to support new developments of smart properties, communities and cities.

One way it is doing this is through what it calls “NBN Smart Places”, featuring miniaturised, ruggedised and reverse-powered network connection devices that provides the National Broadband Network (NBN) to outdoor locations that aren’t serviceable using standard equipment.

NBN Co is already running a Smart Places pilot program at 35 locations across the country that has been delivered across a wide range of scenarios: traffic lights, electric vehicle charging stations, public parks and skate parks, as well as in conjunction with the operation of water infrastructure.

According to NBN, the trials have been such a success that, as of June 2022, developers can now place orders for the construction of the infrastructure as part of their property development project after 1 January 2023.

Making this part of the development will not only give developers an edge, but also attract certain buyers keenly aware of the value of broadband infrastructure when choosing their newly built property.

“The team works closely with property developers every day to understand what they want to do, how they want to do it and how we can help them realise their vision,” NBN Co executive general manager new developments Andrew Walsh said.

“Developers have told us they want broadband infrastructure partners who save or make them money, are easy to build and work with, deliver reliably to their schedules and add value to their projects. So, that’s exactly what we are working to deliver.”

One of these pilot programs involved a site in Googong, NSW, in a joint partnership between OneWiFi, which supplied public Wi-Fi capabilities; NBN, developers Peet Limited and Mirvac; and Queanbeyan-Palerang Regional Council.

The township is home to infrastructure for electric cars, digital-enabled waste and facilities management systems, lighting and environmental monitoring systems.

According to Peet Googong development manager Tim Corby, smart technology is critical to the township, with it being the first development in Australia to roll out smart city infrastructure on such a scale.

“We need partners like NBN and OneWiFi to ensure we can meet our community’s needs,” he said.

OneWiFi managing director Mevan Jayatilleke said the primary benefits of the solution deployed in Googong include improving connectivity and providing digital and equitable access to citizens.

“By deploying public Wi-Fi, it has enhanced digital accessibility and through other smart services improved livability in the community,” Jayatilleke said.

“The pilot program has been overall a success in Googong, with the public Wi-Fi network and other smart city services expanding into other public spaces within the development.”