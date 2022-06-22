TPG Telecom launches WA private cloud region

Sixth region to be launched by the telco.

Credit: TPG Telecom

TPG Telecom has launched its first private cloud service region in Western Australia through a partnership with DCA Networks.

DCA will act as TPG’s data centre facility provider in the state, with it hosting the private cloud in its PIER facility for services in Canning Vale, the surrounding Perth metro area and other regions in the state.

The region within the facility will be integrated into TPG’s core network, allowing users to directly link to the telco’s private cloud service via an ultra-high bandwidth low latency connection.

This brings TPG’s private cloud regions up to six, and follows the three existing ones in NSW, as well as one each in Victoria and Queensland.

“We are excited to extend our partnership with DCA to deliver fast, reliable and scalable enterprise connectivity solutions to West Australian organisations,” said Jeremy Howe, TPG Telecom general manager for commercial enterprise and government.

“This launch means that critical data and IT applications of WA-native businesses will be housed close to their premises, delivering high performance and secure management of their digital infrastructure.”

The launch of its WA region comes two months after it launched business satellite services for Tasmania, regional Australia and surrounding islands in April.