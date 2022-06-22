Swoop to roll out channel portal, mmWave network

The mmWave network’s rollout will start in the first quarter of FY2023.

Alex West (Swoop) Credit: Swoop

Publicly listed internet service provider (ISP) Swoop is set to launch a new channel portal and roll out a millimetre wave (mmWave) network with promised fixed wireless services of up to 1 Gbps



The portal is planned to bring together the “best of breed elements of [its] wholesale, reseller and business partner models,” according to the ISP.

Swoop’s chief revenue officer Sean Clarke said the launch of the portal is the next step in offering a standardised offering to partners following the ongoing integration of the business’ recent acquisitions.

Two such acquisitions include dark fibre networks in Adelaide and Sydney from iFibre and Luminet, respectively.

“The Swoop Channel provides our partners access to Swoop’s wide range of products in one simple portal, with the flexibility to transact how our partners want to,” he said.

“With a dedicated national channel support team combined with our local account management model, we look forward to welcoming new partners to join the Swoop family.”

Meanwhile, Swoop’s mmWave network is set to roll out in the first quarter of the 2023 financial year, with the first leg will target the business areas of Osborne Park, Balcatta and Malaga, providing coverage to around 5,000 businesses.

Swoop CEO Alex West claimed the project will set a precedent for fixed wireless services in Australia.

“The rollout of mmWave Fixed Wireless will bring major advantages to Australian businesses, allowing them access to very high-speed internet at extremely affordable pricing,” he said.

“We are looking forward to building on this initial phase and announcing more coverage areas soon.”