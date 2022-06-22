IBM’s Stuart Lewis tapped for KPMG APAC alliances lead

Will primarily work with KPMG’s global strategic partners, Salesforce and Oracle.

KPMG Australia has turned to former IBM executive Stuart Lewis to lead its Asia Pacific alliances division.

In his new role as director of alliances, Lewis will primarily be responsible for overseeing KPMG’s global alliances with the likes of Oracle and Salesforce while working with local partners and customers.

According to a post on his LinkedIn, Lewis will be looking to “unlock the market potential of these transformational platforms; realising value and empowering change” with partners and customers.

Based in Sydney, Lewis will report to Luke Drummond, partner and national head of alliances.

Like his predecessor Renee DeLaine, who left KPMG to join Dell Technologies in March, Lewis comes from an IBM pedigree, having first joined the vendor in 2006.

During his 16-year IBM career, Lewis held a number of leadership roles, including business development leader for Oracle, strategic alliances executive for digital partnerships and, most recently, associate partner for digital transformation.

The appointment follows a lively period for KPMG Australia as the global systems integrator invests heavily in its local IT and security practices.

The company recently hired Martijn Verbree to lead its expanding security division, alongside a number of other partners. It also acquired Brisbane enterprise software integration and automation specialist Rubicon Red and was named as ServiceNow’s first global reseller partner for its new environmental, social and governance (ESG) portfolio.