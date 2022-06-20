Aus govt seeking consultancies for regional connectivity programs

Credit: Photo 195385684 © Phillip Wittke | Dreamstime.com

The Australian Department of Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development and Communications is searching for consultancies to offer advice on regional connectivity programs.



According to an approach to market (ATM) document listed on the federal government’s AusTender website, the Department is searching for either one or multiple consultancies with expertise in radio frequency engineering, cellular network planning, predictive coverage modelling tools and performance analysis of mobile and fixed wireless networks.

It also is seeking out consultancies with experience in deployment of regional communications infrastructure, including fixed and mobile networks, related power/backhaul infrastructure and tower and site construction processes.

“The [Department] administers grant programs with the objective of improving digital connectivity in regional and remote locations across Australia, including (but not limited to) mobile phone coverage and broadband services,” the ATM noted.

“The [Department] requires advice on technology matters to inform the development, assessment and evaluation of these grant programs.”

Partners will also be required to provide audits for funded base stations, including on-street testing of handheld 3G and 4G coverage. However, this excludes an independent national audit of mobile coverage, as announced under the Better Connectivity for Rural and Regional Australia Plan.

The Department also provided situations when the consultancies’ expertise would be needed, such as when dealing with grant proposals from a wireless internet service provider’s proposal to improve its network services or a mobile network operator supplying supplemental information in a different format than required.

They may also be required to provide technical information for future grant programs and compiling relevant analysis when proposing the improvement of mobile coverage in a specified rail corridor.

Interested partners can apply to the ATM from now until 11 July.