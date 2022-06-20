Singaporean CSP Xtremax hires Luke McLean to lead Aussie expansion

Will launch its Cloud Primus and Nimbus Stream products in Australian market.

Luke McLean (TAS) Credit: Luke McLean

Singapore-founded cloud service provider Xtremax has launched in the Australian market under the leadership of former Transaction Solutions (TAS) executive Luke McLean.

Founded in 2003, Xtremax is an Amazon Web Services (AWS) Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud partner and has offices across Singapore, Indonesia and Malaysia.

Based in Sydney, McLean will now lead Xtremax’s expansion across Australia, working alongside Melbourne-based principal solutions architect Kiran Busi.

“I’m excited to be a part of the Xtremax family and I look forward to working closely with the team to further grow our business across the region as we broaden our product portfolio with innovative solutions to help accelerate our customers’ digital transformation,” McLean said.

McLean previously spent 18 months as chief business officer for TAS, having joined the managed services provider (MSP) from Veritas.

He initially joined Veritas in 2017 as its director of consulting services in the Pacific. He has also worked for the likes of Brennan IT, serving as its consulting and services general manager, and Logicalis Australia.

In his new role, McLean will report to Xtremax CEO Denise Kee, who said the expansion marked an exciting chapter in the company’s expansion plans across Asia Pacific.

“With our strong record in developing and managing large complex cloud infrastructure projects across ASEAN, we look forward to partnering with Australian businesses in the next step of their cloud journeys,” she added.

Xtremax counts the Singaporean government customer as one of its key clients, having developed the Government Commercial Cloud, the government’s hybrid and multi-cloud infrastructure across the three main cloud service providers of AWS, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud.

It also developed the government’s private cloud and its content website platform.

Its launch in Australia will see Xtremax's Cloud Primus and Nimbus Stream products into the local market as it targets customers in the public sector, finance, insurance and healthcare.