FRNSW taps AMIT for vehicle communications overhaul

Credit: Dreamstime

Vehicle mobility specialist Advanced Mobile IT (AMIT) has provided a major communications hardware upgrade for Fire and Rescue NSW.

The IT service provider was selected to carry out a three-year upgrade to integrate its Cobham 323 satellite unit, Motorola APX8500 radio bricks with smart connect Sierra MG90 router and Motorola GNX6 (vehicle telemetry) units.

This will allow the trucks and radios to always have connection even when there is no cellular reception, essentially becoming their own ‘Wi-Fi’ hub, AMT told ARN.

The integration also means vehicle data is sent directly back to the fleet department.

AMIT was tasked with managing the rollout, including the configuration and testing of the hardware before installation as well as completing the installation and providing the ongoing service and support.

“The customer required a comms hardware solution which automatically rolled over from cellular to satellite connection anytime cellular connection was lost,” an AMIT spokesperson told ARN.

“Providing fire fighters constant connection with the Communications Centre and other fire trucks, especially when in regional areas or cellular black spots, [will] provide greater safety to fire fighters while responding to incidents as well as always ensuring radio and MDT connection.”

Headquartered in Sydney, AMIT specialises in the design, manufacturing, installation and support of mobile computing equipment for vehicles, including South Australia Police (SAPOL).

The recent FRNSW project involved three phases, the first of which saw AMIT pilot an MG90 router and Motorola GNX units on 30 vehicles.



Phase 2 then saw the upgrade and replacement of over 900 Motorola APX8500 radio bricks across both the minor and major fleet.

Now, under Phase 3, AMIT will deploy the full solution design, which includes the Cobham 323 satellite and upgrading the comms hardware power supply, plus project scheduling.

The project was designed to streamline FRNSW’s vehicle communication. Previously the service used Trimble AVL units and selected vehicles had satellite phones, but these were not standard across the fleet.

AMIT has been working with FRNSW since 2014. During this time, it has overseen the supply and installation of Mobile Data Terminal (MDT) hardware into over 550 fire trucks; upgraded and replaced over 900 Motorola radios across both their minor and major fleet; swapped out, upgraded and replaced over 550 MDTs located throughout the state of NSW.