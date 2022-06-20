NEC Australia joins NSW Open RAN pilot

Paul Toole (Deputy Premier of New South Wales) Credit: --

NEC Australia has been selected to deliver a pilot project aimed at improving mobile coverage across regional and rural NSW.

Known as the Mobile Coverage Project (MCP), the pilot will see NEC deploy Open RAN technologies leveraging $300 million funding from NSW’s Regional Digital Connectivity program.

NEC was selected for Phase One of the project, which will use $50 million of the $300 million investment.

According to NEC, Open RAN enables the disaggregation and integration of the RAN components based on open specifications, “allowing flexibility to combine best-of-breed components from a diversified supply chain and reduce mobile infrastructure costs”.

"NEC is uniquely positioned as a leading network product and solution provider with extensive expertise and insightful understanding of Open RAN technology's benefits,” said Krisztian Som, head of 5G sales, Asia Pacific, at NEC.

“Capitalising on our global experiences with operators as well as government-led initiatives such as NeutrORAN in the UK, NEC is pleased to be part of the Active Sharing Partnership initiative as DRNSW [Department of Regional NSW] closes the digital divide for regional communities.”

Eight companies were selected following an RFP that closed in January this year for Phase One of the Active Sharing Partnership.

In addition to Open RAN, Other active sharing models are being trialed as part of Phase One, including MOCN (Multi-Operator Core Network), MORAN (Multi-Operator Radio Access Network), and Roaming.

Under Phase One of the Active Sharing Partnership program, NEC and other key industry players, including MNOs, will collaborate to identify and design Open RAN-based active sharing solutions that could be implemented in Phase Two to address mobile blackspots across regional NSW.

Successful participants from Phase One of the program may be invited to submit funding requests to implement active sharing solutions in Phase Two, which is expected to start later in 2022.

Results from the initial $50 million investment will inform a broader rollout underpinned by the remaining $250 million funding.

"Network Sharing makes perfect sense as it reduces the need to build additional mobile towers across regional NSW,” said Paul Toole, Deputy Premier of NSW. “Regional communities deserve reliable and affordable mobile services. We are committed to trialing innovative approaches to achieve the long-term solutions our rural and regional communities deserve."

Previously, NEC signed a deal with Venues NSW in August 2021, which includes the deployment of 1,500 display screens in and around the upcoming Sydney Football Stadium. It also signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Northern Territory government in April 2022 for the development of a “sustainable innovation ecosystem”.