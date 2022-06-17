Salesforce partner FullCRM reshuffles leadership

L-R: Helen Peterson and Peter Breusch (FullCRM) Credit: FullCRM

Salesforce partner FullCRM has promoted its managing director Helen Peterson to CEO as its co-founder and leader Peter Breusch becomes CTO.

Peterson first joined FullCRM upon its founding by Breusch in 2014 having previously spent five years in senior roles at Vodafone.

She will now oversee the company’s operations and strategy, alongside its expansion into the Queensland market.

The company provides Salesforce solutions, architecture and strategies to clients and is currently planning to expand its headcount by 65 per cent across its Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane offices in 2022.

“Over the past six months, we have put key leaders in place to oversee the daily implementation of our strategy and help our clients achieve their long-term transformation goals,” said Peterson.

“Digital transformation isn’t a quick, one-time project. It should boost customer centricity, improve productivity and be achieved through continuous improvement.

“Salesforce administrators are often expected to be the architect, developer, tester and trainer all rolled into one. Instead, companies can engage FullCRM as a long-term partner and make the most of our extensive product knowledge. We can help them successfully execute their digital transformation through measured continuous improvement on the Salesforce platform.”

Meanwhile, in the role of CTO, Breusch will focus on innovation and further support delivery.

“FullCRM has always delivered quality implementations,” he said. “For a services company, consistency is extremely valuable. We have never compromised on our speed to deliver quality solutions on time and within budget. My focus is to ensure that our quality isn’t compromised as we scale.”

Earlier this year, FullCRM appointed cloud specialist and former KPMG Salesforce director Paulette Hogan as its delivery solutions and strategy director. The company also plans to hire a sales director.