Downer and IBM Consulting ink 10-year partnership

Platform uses IBM Maximo and Cognos Analytics with Watson to improve availability, reliability and safety of services.

Integrated services company Downer has entered into a 10-year collaboration deal with IBM Consulting to explore possibilities working with artificial intelligence (AI) and other technologies in reducing its carbon footprint across its rail and transit systems.

Downer first began working with IBM in 2017 to modernise its technology platform, embedding digital and intelligent capabilities into its civil infrastructure operations.

The platform now uses IBM Maximo along with IBM Cognos Analytics with Watson to improve availability, reliability and safety of its services and the fleets it maintains for customers.

This next phase of Downer’s digital transformation journey will involve a range of IBM technologies and services that work together to give Downer a single view of the life, health and carbon footprint of all assets within the Rail and Transit Systems division, while working to keep it secure from cyber security threats.

“Sustainability is a critical focus for Downer and our customers. We have a clear roadmap to get to Net Zero by 2050,” Downer head of growth for rail and transit systems Adam Williams said.

“With IBM we have jointly created a single platform that provides a comprehensive suite of capabilities to support the sustainment of rolling stock (all railway vehicles).

“Our Rail and Transit Systems division is evolving towards becoming a supplier of digital services and this is how we will differentiate ourselves in the marketplace.

IBM Systems senior vice president Ric Lewis said strategic partnerships were necessary to overcome skills and talent shortages.

“Skills and talent remain the greatest challenge and hinderance to successful implementation of new technologies,” Lewis said.

“IBM’s new ecosystem led approach represents the biggest change to our go-to-market model in 30 years. We continue to simplify the way our partners work with us, access clients, and deliver consistent client experiences.”

In April, recently crowned vice president and general manager of Asia Pacific (APAC) Paul Burton vowed to treat the regional channel as "king”.

"I experienced first-hand how it is to be an IBM partner and I wasn’t necessarily happy with it, to be frank," he said at the time.

"In my opinion, the channel was not properly cared for and did not have the proper focus. It has always been focused on large clients, large deals, multi-hundred-million-dollar deals.

"That drove everything. But in the last few years, the channel has been king for us, especially in Asia Pacific."

Burton came into the new APAC role with three distinct aims - not to disintermediate partners nor compete with them; ensure it's mutually beneficial for partners [to work with IBM] and not to leave partners on their own but rather work and sell with them.

"It’s very much let’s work together – let's create together," he said.

According to Burton, there are now 1,500 partners in APAC consuming IBM's co-marketing dollars.