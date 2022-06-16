Menu
ForgeRock hires new regional A/NZ VP Phil Walsh

Phil Walsh comes into the role with over 20 years of experience in the IT industry.

Sasha Karen
Credit: Photo 229810007 © Timon Schneider | Dreamstime.com

ForgeRock has hired Phil Walsh as its next regional vice president for Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ), filling the vacancy left by James Ross' departure last month.

In the role, Walsh will run the identity management vendor’s business in the A/NZ region, supporting both partners and customers, according to David Hope, senior VP of Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) at ForgeRock.

Walsh comes into the role with more than 20 years of experience in the IT industry and was previously the regional VP at Alida. He also worked at IBM for eight years, Pegasystems, Kony, Automatic Software and BMC Software.

 Ross left ForgeRock in May after spending three years at the company. 

“The demand for robust enterprise grade identity and access management solutions is growing and with our shared joint belief in the importance of successful teaming to deliver customer success will no doubt be key components of your own success in your new role,” Hope said in a LinkedIn post.

Phil Walsh (ForgeRock)Credit: ForgeRock
Walsh said he was looking forward to help lead the charge on the vendor’s efforts to assist local enterprises develop identity management solutions.

“It’s never been more important for enterprises to continue building secure identity and access management platforms to pioneer innovative solutions that deepen customer relationships and win new business,” he said.

“ForgeRock is at the forefront of making this a reality through services like Identity Cloud and the recent release of its AI [artificial intelligence] powered Autonomous Access solution.”



