Webb Bros and PepNet top global RingCentral partner SMB competition

L-R: Andrew Phillips (Webb Bros Integrated IT Group), Eranga Gihan (PepNet Technologies) Credit: Supplied

Webb Bros Integrated IT Group and PepNet Technologies have won first and second place in RingCentral’s global 'Small Deals, Huge Prizes' partner competition for the first three months of the year.



The competition tasks partners to register RingCentral deals for small- to medium-sized businesses (SMB) organisations that have up to 399 employees, recognising partners that had the highest percentage increase of qualified SMB and mid-market leads.

For taking out first place, Webb Bros – a group of IT service providers that includes NQBE, Widebay IT, CAPconnect and NT IT – scored the first prize of US$50,000.

“RingCentral provides a strong product set that fits in a real sweet spot for our business, and their R&D, sales and support programs align well with our own strategies,” said Andrew Phillips, CEO at Webb Bros.

“We’ve received great proactive support from RingCentral since coming on board as a partner and that’s been reflected in our sales achievements to date in 2022.”

Meanwhile, for its second-place win, PepNet, an enterprise-level networking solutions and managed service provider, won US$30,000.

“Up until now, there have always been limitations with existing cloud communications solutions which haven’t suited every customer’s needs,” said Eranga Gihan, information security and technology manager at PepNet.

“However, RingCentral gives our customers a full feature set and performance that you typically only find with on-premise technologies. Extensive support from RingCentral’s sales, service and pricing teams has been outstanding and allows us to deliver world-class solutions to our customers.”

“As a premium partner, our focus is exclusively with RingCentral for UCaaS [unified communications-as-a-service]. As a result, our year-to-date UCaaS performance in 2022 is on track to surpass our results in 2020 and 2021,” he added.