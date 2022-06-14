Centum Services safeguards Royal Flying Doctor’s data

Royal Flying Doctors Service Credit: Dreamstime

Professional services provider Centum Services has deployed Rubrik’s back-up solutions to protect the “crown jewels” of the Royal Flying Doctor Service Queensland.

The Brisbane-based company was tapped to implement Rubrik’s data protection solutions across RFDSQ’s Microsoft Azure environment, including Outlook, Sharepoint and Teams.

RFDSQ instigated the project in response to the growing threat of ransomware and the increasing risks to patients’ private data.

“In the past two years, cyber security has evolved from a side-issue to our number one business risk,” Adam Carey, CTO at Royal Flying Doctor Queensland said. “Even against our own organisation we’ve seen cleverly crafted, targeted phishing attacks, especially to our executive team. It shows nothing is off limits, not even essential health services like ours.”

Following a spate of high-profile ransomware attacks against Australian organisations, Carey said the RFDSQ board and executive team decided to bolster its data security capabilities to minimise the risk ransomware posed to its operations.

Centum Services works on the basis of tapping its external network of specialists to deliver customer projects, which includes a Rubrik partnership.

“Patient data is everything to us. It’s our crown jewels,” Carey said. “Patient care is our main reason for existing, and the motivation for everything we do. For us, care extends beyond the physical – it’s also about ensuring patient privacy is always protected and Rubrik helps us protect it.”

While privacy risks were a key consideration in implementing Rubrik, so was the potential operational downtime a ransomware attack could have, such as pilots losing their flight logs.

“The fact we have critical data stored in Rubrik, off-premises, completely air-gapped from our environment, means we can restore to a different tenancy or a completely different server straight away, without having to stand up any physical infrastructure – our bases are covered,” Carey addede

Scott Magill, managing director for Rubrik Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ), meanwhile added that increasing cyber attacks now mean “nothing is sacred”.

“The biggest risk organisations face today is the inability to operate – losing access to data means losing access to applications, and therefore losing the ability to function,” he said.

“With Rubrik, Royal Flying [Doctor] Service Queensland has the reassurance it can always be there, providing essential life-saving services when Queenslanders need it most.”

Magill took over as Rubrik A/NZ lead at the beginning of this year following the departure of Jamie Humphrey to Dell Technologies.