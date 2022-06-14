Menu
Legal Aid ACT hunts for multi-skilled MSP

To refresh an expiring managed services contract.

Credit: Photo 231559394 © Armmy Picca | Dreamstime.com

The ACT government’s Legal Aid Commission is on the hunt for a managed service provider (MSP) for a variety of services.

Legal Aid ACT offers legal assistance in the ACT, such as legal information and advice, duty lawyer services and grants of financial assistance, and its current contract for managed ICT services is due to expire this year according to a request for proposal (RFP) document by the Commission.

As a result, the Commission is looking for a new MSP to provide a wide range of services under an initial three-year contract, with the potential to expand this by an additional two years.

According to the document, the MSP will need to handle Legal Aid ACT’s environment for commissioned-owned laptops, notebooks and mobile devices, including providing technical support and a test environment for all hosted systems.

It will also need to offer support services such as credentials and incident response, as well as maintain intranet, internet, network and server services.

Additionally, device testing, refreshing and registering assets, cyber security, communications, business continuity and disaster recovery services are also required.

The RFP is open for submissions until 12 July.


Tags Legal Aid CommissionLegal Aid ACT

