Perth CSP Nexion expands into NZ and East Coast

Now looking for customer acquisition opportunities to “bolster its in-country technical delivery capability”.

Paul Glass (Nexion Group) Credit: Supplied

Australian cloud services provider (CSP) Nexion has expanded its operation into New Zealand off the back of a number of new customer sign-ups.

The Perth-based hybrid cloud specialist is to set up a launchpad in Auckland under the leadership of an as-of-yet unnamed senior business development engineer to spearhead new business in the Pacific region.

The Australian Securities Exchange- (ASX) listed company said it was looking for customer acquisition opportunities to “bolster its in-country technical delivery capability”.

Nexion is currently pushing into low earth orbit (LEO) satellite services using platforms that include Elon Musk’s Starlink system, with 150 of its NEXSAT systems contracted in the last quarter.

The company said it is continuing to see rapid uptake of our NEXTSAT satellite service and a subsequent uptick in managed services as Nexion integrates Starlink into existing customers’ networks.

However, Nexion’s ASX share price has fallen foul to the global downturn, falling from $0.19 from 16 June last year to $0.062 as of 10 June.

Acknowledging the fall, Nexion CEO Paul Glass said “[it’s] disappointing to see Nexion’s share price caught up in the global technology market sector turmoil because the share price doesn’t reflect the level of activity and progress being made on organic growth and growth by acquisition".

"Nexion is growing rapidly in a market that is somewhat insulated from significant volatility from higher interest rates and inflation and so we continue to press-on with our plans to build a global hybrid cloud network,” he added.

Alongside New Zealand and the Pacific, Nexion is also looking to expand into Australia’s East Coast and eventually Canada.

Last year, Nexion was appointed as US-based SD-WAN vendor Aryaka’s principal partner across Australia and New Zealand, expanding the relationship between the two companies.