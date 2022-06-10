Security vendors join cyber alliance with Mandiant

Alliance aims to develop integrated security systems and share threat intelligence, and lists partners including Google Cloud, Cloudflare, CrowdStrike, SentinelOne and Microsoft as founding members.

Top cyber security vendors have joined Mandiant's newly launched Cyber Alliance Program, formed to help develop integrated security systems and share threat intelligence.

The alliance is open to partners offering a wide variety of applications for endpoint, network, and cloud security, as well as identity, authentication, security information, and event management.

Mandiant is no stranger to cybersecurity partnerships. In April, it announced a partnership with CrowdStrike, in a deal that will allow Mandiant to use the CrowdStrike Falcon endpoint protection platform and subscription offerings for its own incident response and consulting services.

Mandiant will also be working to integrate its offerings with Google Cloud Platform, when its acquisition by the cloud giant closes as expected later this year.

"Mandiant has been building a strong partner integration ecosystem for years and we've re-envisioned our partner program from the ground up," said Marshall Heilman, chief technology officer at Mandiant, in a blog post. The launch of the alliance will allow Mandiant and its partners to merge threat intelligence, validation, incident response, and managed services through product platforms, Heilman said.

Partnership benefits of the Mandiant Cyber Alliance Program include access to threat intelligence, technical integration into the Mandiant Advantage platform, exclusive sponsorship, and partner opportunities at Mandiant mWISE events, among others.

Mandiant's flagship partners include: Cloudflare, CrowdStrike, Google Cloud, InnerActiv, Interos, IronNet, Microsoft, Netskope, Nozomi Networks, Nucleus Security, SentinelOne, SimSpace, SnapAttack and Trellix, among others.

Mandiant opens managed defence beta program to customers

A new beta program for Mandiant's managed detection and response (MDR) service, called Managed Defense, also leverages partnerships to enhance the offering's capabilities.

Open to select CrowdStrike Falcon and SentinelOne Singularity Endpoint customers, the beta program offers 24/7 access to Mandiant cybersecurity experts for alert monitoring, prioritisation and investigation.

"Elite partners like SentinelOne and CrowdStrike enable us to evolve our Managed Defense service and deliver highly adaptable and intelligence-led solutions that allow organisations to maximise current technology investments and strengthen their cyber defences," said Dave Baumgartner, executive vice president of Managed Solutions at Mandiant, in a press release.

Mandiant Managed Defense is a MDR service driven by Mandiant frontline expertise and threat intelligence. The company's defenders hunt across endpoints, network, email, cloud and operational technology infrastructure.