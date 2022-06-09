MobileCorp and Blue Wireless score Cradlepoint awards

Recognition of developing a wireless WAN practice, dedication to 5G training and customer enablement.

Wireless edge networking vendor Cradlepoint has revealed the winners at its 2022 Asia Pacific (APAC) Partner of the Year Awards.

MobileCorp was named APAC Managed Service Provider (MSP) of the Year and Blue Wireless scored APAC Growth Partner of the Year during Cradlepoint’s Community Partner event, held in Sydney.

According to Cradlepoint, winners were chosen based on their commitment to developing a wireless WAN practice, dedication to 5G training and customer enablement as well as performance over the last year.

“Cradlepoint is a partner-centric organisation, with a two-tier go-to-market strategy,” Cradlepoint Asia Pacific vice president of partner sales John Boladian said.

“Distributors, MSPs, and resellers are critically important for our customers. We rely on our partners to architect and manage wireless WAN solutions for our customers and enable them to innovate with 4G and 5G connectivity.”

Boladian noted that both MobileCorp and Blue Wireless stood out in the skills, dedication and customer success that they bring to the Cradlepoint partner ecosystem.

Last year, MobileCorp was chosen as the only Telstra partner to provide deployment and management of Telstra’s 5G Enhanced Enterprise Wireless solution.

In the past year, Blue Wireless has experienced year-on-year growth, as well as geographical expansion. Starting at its headquarters in Singapore, the company has expanded to Australia, Europe and the United States.

More than a year after its US$1.1 billion acquisition by Ericsson, Cradlepoint has been eyeing further expansion in Asia Pacific (APAC) through a refocused channel strategy.

In February Boladian told ARN it was "engaging actively" with larger system integrators and managed service providers across the region in order to grow its wireless and 5G offerings.

Boladian first joined Cradlepoint in May last year and was tasked with increasing its partner revenue in the APAC region, including Australia, New Zealand, Singapore and Malaysia.

Four months later, Cradlepoint appointed Cisco Meraki veteran Nathan McGregor as senior vice president of sales across APAC.



