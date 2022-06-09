STACK Infrastructure enters Australia

Plans to build two data centres in Melbourne and one each in Canberra and Perth.

Credit: Credit: 37752534 © Tomas Griger | Dreamstime.com

US-headquartered data centre operator STACK Infrastructure is set to enter the Australian market with plans to construct facilities in Melbourne, Canberra and Perth.



The Melbourne facility, a 72MW campus, is currently under construction in Truganina and will consist of two 36MW buildings, with separate access points to accommodate multiple users with the separation of security and services.

Meanwhile, STACK is also set to build a 28MW data centre in Hume, Canberra and a 24MW data centre in Wangara, Perth.

The Melbourne facility is expected to be completed in early 2023, while the other two are likely to break ground in the third quarter of 2022 and be finished by the second half of 2023.

“STACK’s expansion into Australia, building on our recent Japan development, exemplifies our focus on establishing a scalable presence in core regional markets that are strategically important to our clients,” said Pithambar Gona, STACK’s Asia Pacific (APAC) CEO.

The data centre operator’s Australian expansion plans have been made possible through a partnership with Australian commercial real estate developer Hickory, with the latter’s CEO Michael Argyrou claiming it is well positioned to develop the facilities over the three locations at the same time.

“Partnering with STACK enables us to leverage an outstanding global operating platform and innovative capital solutions to target hyperscale customer growth in key markets,” he said.

STACK’s plans to expand into Australia follow its October announcement of the opening of its APAC regional headquarters in Singapore and the January announcement of its plans to build a 36MW campus in Inzai, Japan.