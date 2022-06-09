Blazeclan goes west with SA and WA expansions

Rick Sharp (Blazeclan) Credit: Blazeclan

Blazeclan Technologies has launched new operations in South Australia and Western Australia, tapping former customer Rick Sharp to spearhead its expansion.

The Amazon Web Services (AWS) partner hired Sharp from Education Horizons Group where he spent five years serving as both CIO and CTO.

Blazeclan began working for Education Horizons Group in 2020, consolidating its systems into an AWS architecture as part of a multimillion-dollar contract.

Sharp will oversee the operation from Perth. Speaking to ARN, Sharp said his current priority was speaking to as many Blazeclan customers as possible.

“There is so much opportunity around,” he said. “There are still many customers that are not leveraging the full potential of the cloud and Blazeclan has a very strong cloud modernisation program.”

Although unable to reveal specific details, Sharp said Blazeclan was looking to hire in both cities, especially in the fields of project management and cloud architecture.

India-headquartered Blazeclan also plans to open new delivery centres and training facilities eventually in both cities, enabling the partner to support customers across Asia Pacific.

“We are very excited to be expanding our operations in Australia,” Blazeclan’s Australia and New Zealand managing partner Amit Bassi said.

“We have a great team on the ground in Australia and it will be strengthened by the WA/SA presence. Rick is an experienced and driven professional and aligns with the Blazeclan vision, strategy and culture. He will be an excellent addition to our leadership team and I am confident he will drive our next chapter of growth in the region.”

Former head of managed services at Capgemini, Bassi took charge of the Australian operation for Blazeclan when it opened its Sydney office in 2017.

Since then, the company has gone on to partner with Innovo to create a cloud services “powerhouse” in Australia.