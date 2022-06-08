Business Aspect hires MOQdigital’s Bruce Irwin as cyber security principal consultant

Bruce Irwin (Business Aspect) Credit: Business Aspect

Data#3 subsidiary Business Aspect has appointed former MOQdigital general manager of cyber security Bruce Irwin as its principal consultant for cyber security and risk.

Reporting to national partner for cyber security and risk Brendon Taylor, Irwin will be charged with focusing on governance, risk and compliance (GRC) as well as the associated delivery of security assessments, strategy, roadmaps and plans for Business Aspect and Data#3 customers.

In addition to his six-year stint at MOQdigital, with the last year of this as its general manager for cyber security, he also held roles at Certus Solutions, Aspect Computing and was the owner of Keynote Solutions.

“Business Aspect has experienced significant business growth in cyber security services and this is expected to continue in line with the significant importance being placed on security along with the existing and emerging regulatory obligations that our customers are subject to,” said Taylor.

“We’re excited to welcome Bruce and his extensive capability will be a fantastic addition to the team in helping our customers further improve their cyber security and risk environment.”

On his appointment, Irwin said: “I am passionate about delivering great cyber security strategy and solutions for my clients. The team at Business Aspect share my passion and enthusiasm to go above and beyond, driving business transformation and making the world a better place. I am really excited to be a part of this great team.”