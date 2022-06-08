AV Supply Group brings virtual conferencing vendor Nureva to Australia

Credit: Supplied

Distributor AV Supply Group has signed a deal with audio and video conferencing vendor Nureva, bringing its suite of solutions to Australian partners.

The value-added AV distributor already has a distribution agreement with Canada-based Nureva for the New Zealand market, which it signed in 2017.

The vendor’s product suite includes video conferencing systems that span thousands of virtual microphones and true full-room microphones.

According to Nureva, Australia is seeing “greater demand from the steady shift to hybrid working and learning models” and presents an opportunity to broaden distribution to a wider range of resellers and their customers.

Nureva intends to grow its sales to business and education institutions throughout Australia, especially among businesses and education institutions to support hybrid teams and students.

The vendor now has Kiwi customers including the University of Auckland and the University of Otago.

“With so many organisations making a permanent shift to hybrid working and learning, we see more demand for quality audio solutions, and Nureva’s product line provides the easy installation and reliable technology that today’s businesses and schools demand,” said Michael Good, AV Supply Group’s sales director.

“AV Supply Group has successfully distributed Nureva products in New Zealand for the last five years, and now is the opportune time to expand into Australia to ensure our customers have access to Nureva’s breakthrough products.”

Nancy Knowlton, Nureva’s CEO, said she was “delighted” to have AV Supply Group accelerate adoption of its audio and video solutions within the Australian market”.

“We’ve seen strong success in New Zealand and look forward to working with AV Supply Group to expand on that success through their channel in Australia,” she added.