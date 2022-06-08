MongoDB on the hunt for regional A/NZ resellers

Part of its decision to double down in the APAC region.

Alan Chhabra (MongoDB) Credit: MongoDB

NoSQL database platform vendor MongoDB is on the hunt for resellers in Australia and New Zealand as it sharpens its regional focus and reach in the market.

This is according to Alan Chhabra, MongoDB executive VP of worldwide partners, who told ARN that MongoDB considers Australia and New Zealand as an important market, viewing it as one of its support and engineering hubs.

In terms of partners, Chhabra said its current partner acquisition focus is dependent on the needs of its customers as its seeks to ramp up relationships in the region.

“We are doubling down in Asia Pacific in particular,” he said. “The Asia Pacific economy for cloud is growing so fast that we definitely have put more emphasis on resellers and partners in the region, because they're going to help us extend our reach faster than hiring salespeople everywhere.”

Chhabra said the vendor is especially looking for resellers in remote markets where it does not have much of a presence, highlighting Australia’s capital city of Canberra as an example.

“In Australia, Canberra is a huge public sector region. To work in public sector, you need lots of resellers and partners and I'm looking for those in Canberra who want to promote MongoDB in that region,” he said.

Systems integrator partners are also significant for MongoDB in the region, including the likes of Accenture, Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services, along with cloud partnerships such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Google.



“Everyone has said, for many years, cloud migration is the biggest trend. What I'm now seeing is that the days of moving tests and dev workloads is over. It's now the mission critical; the most mission critical applications that banks, healthcare companies, government use – they're the ones that have to be moved to the cloud next,” Chhabra said.

“It's critical that both customers and systems integrators think about modernising those apps when they move them to the cloud or no one will get a good ROI [return on investment]. The partner will not get a good ROI, they'll become less competitive, the cloud provider definitely won't be able to get the consumption they want and the customer will be like, 'what did I do this for?'.”

ISVs play another noteworthy role for MongoDB, with Chhabra saying that the vendor has many integrations with ISVs in the region.

“In the region, over 50 per cent of our revenue is touched by partners -- whether it's a reseller, a cloud provider helping us with a migration to their platform, a systems integrator who's doing consulting around our project, or it's an ISV [independent software vendor],” he said.

In November, MongoDB named Simon Eid to the newly created role as Asia Pacific (APAC) senior vice president.



Based in Melbourne, Eid is tasked with accelerating MongoDB’s 'strong' growth in the A/NZ, ASEAN and Japan markets.



