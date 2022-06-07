Eliiza expands ML skills through otso.ai buy

Post-acquisition, Otso will fall under the Eliiza brand but will keep its own branding.

James Wilson (Eliiza) Credit: Eliiza

Mantel Group, through its Eliiza brand, has acquired Otso.ai to expand its own machine learning (ML) skillset.

Otso is a ML-as-a-service (MLaaS) provider that specialises in the enrichment and analysis of unstructured text data at scale through natural language processes and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies.

Acquired for an undisclosed sum, Otso.ai will fall under the Eliiza brand from 1 July but will retain its own branding.

Additionally, all staff will join the data science and engineering consultancy, including co-founders Samuel Irvine Casey and Sam Gaunt.

“Both Sam and I are stoked about joining Eliiza given its strong reputation for machine learning and artificial intelligence, delivering cutting edge solutions for its clients' problems,” Casey said.

“We are also proud to be joining an organisation that is aligned with us on artificial intelligence ethics, having a voice on the topic and ensuring it never compromises on this value.”

Meanwhile, Eliiza CEO James Wilson said Otso.ai complements Eliiza’s own offerings.

“Many of Eliiza’s clients are looking to tap into insights locked away in customer conversations including emails, contact centre calls and social media,” Wilson said.

“In addition, Samuel and Sam bring a wealth of machine learning experience to our team that will uplift our consulting and product development capabilities,” he added.

Eliiza’s acquisition of Otso follows its move to build out a new data and analytics division across Australia and New Zealand, announced back in January.

This is also the latest acquisition group for parent company Mantel, with it snapping up Melbourne-based mobile app development specialist Itty Bitty Apps in March.