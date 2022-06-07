AUCloud and NextDC launch Sovereign Bridge

Credit: Dreamstime

Publicly listed AUCloud, in partnership with NextDC, has launched its Sovereign Bridge service across the country to provide government and critical national industries secure, high speed access to sovereign cloud services.

Sovereign Bridge provides partners and customers with connectivity between their existing data centre infrastructure and AUCloud sovereign cloud services.

According to AUCloud, this will save costs and time, as well as reduce security and operational risks when migrating workloads and data storage to AUCloud’s government “Certified Strategic” sovereign cloud environments.

“Using AUCloud’s Sovereign Bridge, partners and customers will be able to benefit from faster, more efficient, more capable and more secure local access to their sovereign workloads across Australia,” AUCloud CEO Phil Dawson said.

“The Sovereign Bridge launch highlights the investment both AUCloud and NextDC have made and continue to make in Brisbane to support and secure Queensland’s digital economy.

“It is a critical component of our national expansion and an important milestone for Australian data security.”

NextDC chief customer and commercial officer David Dzienciol said Sovereign Bridge will provide businesses with an added layer of data protection and service reliability.

“We know connectivity is a huge consideration for our customers when it comes to how they treat their data, but equally having the confidence that same data is secure and accessible locally is something taken very seriously without exception,” Dzienciol said.

In November, NextDC took a 20 per cent stake in AUCloud, becoming a partner and strategic investor.

The company, which is owned by publicly listed Sovereign Cloud Holdings, will gain access to NextDC's 1,500 enterprise customers and 730 channel partners.

The investment comes as part of a $35 million placement to issue roughly 70 million shares. Through this, NextDC will secure a 19.99 per cent stake in AUCloud as the company begins investing in new cloud platforms in Brisbane, Melbourne and Adelaide.



