GenusPlus teams up with Mulesoft for platform integration

Western Australia-based telecommunications and energy service provider GenusPlus has worked alongside Mulesoft to develop a construction and workforce capacity planning platform.



The platform, InGenus, is a customer service mobile app for field technicians and includes features such as artificial intelligence (AI)-based optimisations, real-time inventory management, predictive analytics and a field operations framework for staff contact.

It can also provide documents immediately to field staff and dispatchers with real-time geolocation tracking and status updates to track job progress.

In addition, the platform, simultaneously manages multiple work flows, requiring an integrated system that allows parts to be reused as an inherent part of its design and has the ability to scale up as workflow volumes increase.

Prior to the app, field technicians used manual processes over multiple devices to receive and enter job completion details.

Now with the platform in place, technicians can complete work sign-offs through just the app, which is already in use at an unnamed Australian retailer and is being rolled out at an enterprise-grade power and telecommunications company.

According to Genus managing director David Riches, the provider “needed a vendor that had the technical prowess and capabilities to assist us in integrating a very complicated IT stack”.

“Working with MuleSoft, Genus can deliver a complete solution like the InGenus app that leverages insights and data throughout the entire organisation that we already had,” he added.



