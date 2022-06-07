Fixtel called on for the Y’s UCaaS system integration

Shane Riddle (YMCA Victoria) Credit: YMCA Victoria

Telecommunications and managed service provider Fixtel has been called on by YMCA Victoria (The Y) to consolidate its communication platforms with the integration of a cloud phone system.



The platform, Avaya Cloud Office by RingCentral, offers unified communications-as-a-service (UCaaS), proving collaboration across multiple channels, enabling employees to call, message, meet, video conference and share files through one system.

Fixtel was brought in to help the Y with creating a consolidated communications environment for its workforce, which was spread across offices, community facilities and the homes of remote workers.

Additionally, the not-for-profit organisation had added new venues into its network, which saw it inherit multiple different administration, collaboration and contact centre technology systems, affecting approximately 5,000 staff and volunteers.

As a result of Fixtel’s integration, as well as staff training across over 81 sites, the new system allows staff to work from any location across various devices, including iPads and iPhones.

“The Y plays a foundational role in the lives of Australia’s young people and their families, and with Avaya Cloud Office, it’s easier than ever to get in touch with teams across the Y through a range of different channels,” said Craig Taylor, director at Fixtel.

“That means those seeking youth services and programs to keep healthy and connect with others will find it easier. This is helped by equipping the Y with call routing and single sign-on (SSO) capabilities, which make its employees even more responsive.”

Shane Riddle, the Y’s general manager for technology and strategy, said the streamlined communication system is likely to result in a reduction in administration work, with that time redirected towards face-to-face engagement with local communities.

“The delivery of our services will improve significantly this year, which, due to heightened demand on the back of the pandemic, has never been more important,” he said.

“Our teams will experience less of what we don’t want, which is time spent completing excessive administration, and more of what we do best – efficient and personalised access to youth, fitness, recreation and health programs and activities.

“For example, getting kids into the pool and teaching them to swim will become a much smoother process with all bookings, cancellations and payments being consolidated.”